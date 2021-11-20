Tolono Unity nips Mt. Carmel in scare 28-21

Tolono Unity found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Mt. Carmel 28-21 on November 20 in Illinois football action.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Tolono Unity and Mt. Carmel settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.
The Golden Aces climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 21-14 lead at halftime.
Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.
The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 14-0 to finish the game in style.
