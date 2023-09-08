Tolono Unity raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-9 win over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School.

