Tolono Unity shoots past Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central with early burst 62-20

Tolono Unity rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 62-20 win over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.