Tolono Unity shoots past Rantoul Township with early burst 53-14

It was Tolono Unity who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Rantoul Township 53-14 during this Illinois football game.
The first quarter gave Tolono Unity a 27-0 lead over Rantoul Township.
The Rockets' offense pulled in front for a 40-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.
Rantoul Township stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 47-8.
The Rockets and the Eagles each scored in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 23, Tolono Unity faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Rantoul Township took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on September 23 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For more, click here.
