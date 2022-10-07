Tolono Unity shoots past Rantoul Township with early burst 53-14

It was Tolono Unity who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Rantoul Township 53-14 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Tolono Unity a 27-0 lead over Rantoul Township.

The Rockets' offense pulled in front for a 40-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Rantoul Township stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 47-8.

The Rockets and the Eagles each scored in the fourth quarter.