Tolono Unity sprints past Fairbury Prairie Central 41-28

Saddled up and ready to go, Tolono Unity spurred past Fairbury Prairie Central 41-28 at Tolono Unity High on August 27 in Illinois football action.

Tolono Unity's leg-up showed as it carried a 33-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets' offense jumped to a 27-14 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

The Rockets drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over the Hawks after the first quarter.

