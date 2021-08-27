Tolono Unity sprints past Fairbury Prairie Central 41-28

Saddled up and ready to go, Tolono Unity spurred past Fairbury Prairie Central 41-28 at Tolono Unity High on August 27 in Illinois football action.

Tolono Unity's leg-up showed as it carried a 33-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets' offense jumped to a 27-14 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

The Rockets drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over the Hawks after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.