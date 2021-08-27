Tolono Unity sprints past Fairbury Prairie Central 41-28

Saddled up and ready to go, Tolono Unity spurred past Fairbury Prairie Central 41-28 at Tolono Unity High on August 27 in Illinois football action.
Tolono Unity's leg-up showed as it carried a 33-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Rockets' offense jumped to a 27-14 lead over the Hawks at halftime.
The Rockets drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over the Hawks after the first quarter.
