Tolono Unity tackles Williamsville 28-7

Tolono Unity swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Williamsville 28-7 during this Illinois football game.
The Rockets opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Bullets through the first quarter.
The Rockets kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Bullets' expense.
The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
