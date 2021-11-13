 Skip to main content
Tolono Unity tackles Williamsville 28-7

Tolono Unity swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Williamsville 28-7 during this Illinois football game.

The Rockets opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Bullets through the first quarter.

The Rockets kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Bullets' expense.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Recently on October 30 , Williamsville squared up on Beardstown in a football game . For more, click here.

