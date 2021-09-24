Tolono Unity takes victory lap over Bloomington Central Catholic 41-13

Tolono Unity rolled past Bloomington Central Catholic for a comfortable 41-13 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 24. .

The Rockets' offense jumped to a 21-6 lead over the Saints at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Rockets and the Saints were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.