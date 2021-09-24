Tolono Unity takes victory lap over Bloomington Central Catholic 41-13

Tolono Unity rolled past Bloomington Central Catholic for a comfortable 41-13 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 24. .
The Rockets' offense jumped to a 21-6 lead over the Saints at halftime.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Rockets and the Saints were both scoreless.
In recent action on September 10, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on September 10 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For more, click here.
