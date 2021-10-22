 Skip to main content
Tolono Unity wins tense tussle with Monticello 33-27

Tolono Unity broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Monticello 33-27 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

Monticello took a 14-7 lead over Tolono Unity heading to the intermission locker room.

Monticello moved ahead by earning a 27-20 advantage over Tolono Unity at the end of the third quarter.

Recently on October 8 , Monticello squared up on Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

