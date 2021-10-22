Tolono Unity wins tense tussle with Monticello 33-27

Tolono Unity broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Monticello 33-27 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
Monticello took a 14-7 lead over Tolono Unity heading to the intermission locker room.
Monticello moved ahead by earning a 27-20 advantage over Tolono Unity at the end of the third quarter.
Recently on October 8 , Monticello squared up on Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.