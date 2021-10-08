Too close for comfort: Paxton-Buckley-Loda edges Monticello 16-15

Paxton-Buckley-Loda posted a tight 16-15 win over Monticello in Illinois high school football action on October 8.

The start wasn't the problem for Monticello, who began with a 7-0 edge over Paxton-Buckley-Loda through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Sages would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 9-0 lead on the Panthers.

The Sages enjoyed a 15-0 lead over the Panthers to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Paxton-Buckley-Loda added to its advantage with a 16-0 margin in the closing period.

