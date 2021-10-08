Too close for comfort: Paxton-Buckley-Loda edges Monticello 16-15

Paxton-Buckley-Loda posted a tight 16-15 win over Monticello in Illinois high school football action on October 8.
The start wasn't the problem for Monticello, who began with a 7-0 edge over Paxton-Buckley-Loda through the end of the first quarter.
Had this been a prize fight, the Sages would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 9-0 lead on the Panthers.
The Sages enjoyed a 15-0 lead over the Panthers to start the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as Paxton-Buckley-Loda added to its advantage with a 16-0 margin in the closing period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.