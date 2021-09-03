Too much fuss: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley stresses Fisher 26-13

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley handed Fisher a tough 26-13 loss in Illinois high school football action on September 3.
Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.
The third quarter gave the Falcons a 26-13 lead over the Bunnies.
The first quarter gave the Falcons a 14-13 lead over the Bunnies.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.