Too much fuss: Havana stresses Lewistown 22-6

Havana tipped and eventually toppled Lewistown 22-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27.

Havana broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 22-0 lead over Lewistown.

Both offenses were muted in unproductive first and second quarters, resulting in a 0-0 intermission score.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

