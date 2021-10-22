Too wild to tame: Pana topples Carlinville 27-13

Playing with a winning hand, Pana trumped Carlinville 27-13 at Carlinville High on October 22 in Illinois football action.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Pana and Carlinville were both scoreless.
A halftime tie at 6-6 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Panthers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 12-6 lead over the Cavaliers.
Recently on October 8 , Pana squared up on Greenville in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
