Too wild to tame: Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop topples Nokomis 42-27

Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 42-27 win over Nokomis on September 2 in Illinois football action.
Last season, Nokomis and Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop faced off on August 27, 2021 at Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.