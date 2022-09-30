Tough tussle: Bismarck-Henning breaks free from Catlin Salt Fork 43-42

Mighty close, mighty fine, Bismarck-Henning wore a victory shine after clipping Catlin Salt Fork 43-42 on September 30 in Illinois football.
Tough to find an edge early, Bismarck-Henning and Catlin Salt Fork fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Storm took a 21-7 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the halftime locker room.
Catlin Salt Fork enjoyed a 35-13 lead over Bismarck-Henning to start the final quarter.
The Blue Devils fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Storm.
