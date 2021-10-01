Tough tussle: Charleston steps past Taylorville 34-28

Charleston posted a tight 34-28 win over Taylorville for an Illinois high school football victory on October 1.
The Tornadoes authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Trojans 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Trojans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-21 lead over the Tornadoes.
