Tough tussle: Charleston steps past Taylorville 34-28

Charleston posted a tight 34-28 win over Taylorville for an Illinois high school football victory on October 1.

The Tornadoes authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Trojans 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Trojans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-21 lead over the Tornadoes.

