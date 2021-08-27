 Skip to main content
Tremont makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 48-6

Tremont took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 48-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Turks enjoyed a colossal margin over the Storm with a 48-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Tremont thundered in front of Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 40-0 to begin the second quarter.

