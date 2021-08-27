Tremont makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 48-6

Tremont took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 48-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Turks enjoyed a colossal margin over the Storm with a 48-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Tremont thundered in front of Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 40-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.