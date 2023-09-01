Tuscola notched a win against Carlyle 49-30 for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.
The first quarter gave Tuscola a 21-14 lead over Carlyle.
The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Indians got within 28-22.
Tuscola jumped to a 42-30 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.