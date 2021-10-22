Tuscola controls the action and Macon Meridian in affair 33-7

Tuscola earned a convincing 33-7 win over Macon Meridian in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Tuscola opened with a 6-0 advantage over Macon Meridian through the first quarter.

Tuscola's offense darted to a 20-7 lead over Macon Meridian at the intermission.

The Warriors' determination showed as they carried a 33-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the final quarter.

