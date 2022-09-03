Tuscola dances past Toledo Cumberland 40-22

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuscola put together a victorious gameplan to stop Toledo Cumberland 40-22 at Tuscola High on September 2 in Illinois football action.

Tuscola moved in front of Toledo Cumberland 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Tuscola pulled to a 40-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

