Tuscola dances past Toledo Cumberland 40-22

Tuscola put together a victorious gameplan to stop Toledo Cumberland 40-22 at Tuscola High on September 2 in Illinois football action.
Tuscola moved in front of Toledo Cumberland 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Tuscola pulled to a 40-22 lead heading into the final quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.