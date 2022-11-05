Tuscola earns stressful win over Jacksonville Routt Catholic 29-26

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tuscola wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 29-26 over Jacksonville Routt Catholic at Tuscola High on November 5 in Illinois football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Warriors' offense darted in front for a 14-13 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-13 edge.