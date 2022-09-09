 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Tuscola snatches victory over Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 28-25

  • 0

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Tuscola defeated Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 28-25 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.

Tuscola opened with a 28-25 advantage over Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second, third and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News