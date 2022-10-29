Tuscola squeaks past Mt. Sterling Brown County in tight tilt 20-18

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Tuscola defeated Mt. Sterling Brown County 20-18 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

Mt. Sterling Brown County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-7 advantage over Tuscola as the first quarter ended.

The Hornets got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 16-14 margin over the Warriors at intermission.

Tuscola broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-16 lead over Mt. Sterling Brown County.

The Hornets closed the lead with a 2-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

