Union Grove plants its flag on Williamsville 41-18

Union Grove scored early and often in a 41-18 win over Williamsville during this Illinois football game.
Union Grove took charge in front of Williamsville 41-12 going into the fourth quarter.
The Broncos fought to a 34-6 intermission margin at the Bullets' expense.
The Broncos drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over the Bullets after the first quarter.
