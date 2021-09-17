 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vice-grip defense fuels Kankakee's win over Champaign Centennial 40-0

  • 0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Kankakee stuffed Champaign Centennial 40-0 to the tune of a shutout at Kankakee High on September 17 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave the Kays a 40-0 lead over the Chargers.

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of scoreless second and final quarters.

Recently on September 3 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Danville in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears looking for boost of energy with fans at home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News