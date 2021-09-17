Vice-grip defense fuels Kankakee's win over Champaign Centennial 40-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Kankakee stuffed Champaign Centennial 40-0 to the tune of a shutout at Kankakee High on September 17 in Illinois football action.
The first quarter gave the Kays a 40-0 lead over the Chargers.
Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of scoreless second and final quarters.
Recently on September 3 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Danville in a football game . For more, click here.
