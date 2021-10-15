Vice-grip defense fuels Lincoln's win over Taylorville 42-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Lincoln on Friday as it blanked Taylorville 42-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Railsplitters opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Tornadoes through the first quarter.

Lincoln thundered over Taylorville 42-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.