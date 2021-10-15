Vice-grip defense fuels Lincoln's win over Taylorville 42-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Lincoln on Friday as it blanked Taylorville 42-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Recently on October 1 , Taylorville squared up on Charleston in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
The Railsplitters opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Tornadoes through the first quarter.
Lincoln thundered over Taylorville 42-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.