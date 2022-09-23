Vice-grip defense fuels Tuscola's win over Moweaqua Central A&M 13-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Tuscola as it shut out Moweaqua Central A&M 13-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.

Tuscola jumped to a 7-0 bulge over Moweaqua Central A&M as the fourth quarter began.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Warriors, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 fourth quarter, too.