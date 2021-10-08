Villa Grove-Heritage Coop manhandles Kansas Tri-County Coop 55-6

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 55-6 victory over Kansas Tri-County Coop in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Blue Devils roared in front of the Titans 35-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Blue Devils' determination showed as they carried a 55-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the second and fourth quarters.
