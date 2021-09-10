Villa Grove-Heritage Coop nips Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in scare 42-35

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop upended Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop for a narrow 42-35 victory in Illinois high school football on September 10. .

There was no room for doubt as Villa Grove-Heritage Coop added to its advantage with a 14-8 margin in the closing period.

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop's leg-up showed as it carried a 28-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils' offense darted to a 28-13 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Villa Grove-Heritage Coop a 7-0 lead over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.