Villa Grove-Heritage Coop nips Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in scare 42-35

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop upended Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop for a narrow 42-35 victory in Illinois high school football on September 10. .

In recent action on August 27, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop faced off against Fisher and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Harrisburg on August 27 at Harrisburg High School. Click here for a recap

There was no room for doubt as Villa Grove-Heritage Coop added to its advantage with a 14-8 margin in the closing period.

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop's leg-up showed as it carried a 28-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils' offense darted to a 28-13 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Villa Grove-Heritage Coop a 7-0 lead over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.

