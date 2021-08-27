 Skip to main content
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop posts win at Fisher's expense 26-14

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Fisher 26-14 on August 27 in Illinois football.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-14 lead over Fisher.

The Bunnies took a 14-13 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the intermission locker room.

The first quarter gave Villa Grove-Heritage Coop a 7-0 lead over Fisher.

