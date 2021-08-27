Villa Grove-Heritage Coop posts win at Fisher's expense 26-14

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Fisher 26-14 on August 27 in Illinois football.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-14 lead over Fisher.

The Bunnies took a 14-13 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the intermission locker room.

The first quarter gave Villa Grove-Heritage Coop a 7-0 lead over Fisher.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.