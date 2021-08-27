Villa Grove-Heritage Coop posts win at Fisher's expense 26-14

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Fisher 26-14 on August 27 in Illinois football.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-14 lead over Fisher.
The Bunnies took a 14-13 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the intermission locker room.
The first quarter gave Villa Grove-Heritage Coop a 7-0 lead over Fisher.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.