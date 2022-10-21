Villa Grove overcomes Arcola 20-6

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Villa Grove prevailed over Arcola 20-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Blue Devils fought to a 12-6 intermission margin at the Purple Riders' expense.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The Blue Devils' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-0 points differential.
Recently on October 7, Arcola squared off with Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in a football game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.