Villa Grove overcomes Arcola 20-6

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Villa Grove prevailed over Arcola 20-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Blue Devils fought to a 12-6 intermission margin at the Purple Riders' expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Blue Devils' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-0 points differential.