Villa Grove broke in front early and tripped Nokomis for a 19-12 win during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Villa Grove a 13-0 lead over Nokomis.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Nokomis got within 13-6.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Nokomis faced off against Arcola.

