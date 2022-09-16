Villa Grove shoots past Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop with early burst 40-19

Villa Grove grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 40-19 win over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.
The first quarter gave Villa Grove an 18-0 lead over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.
The Blue Devils registered a 40-0 advantage at halftime over the Broncos.
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop clawed to within 40-13 through the third quarter.
The Blue Devils' advantage was wide enough to weather the Broncos' 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 2 , Villa Grove squared off with Colfax Ridgeview in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.