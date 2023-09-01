Virden North Mac topped Gillespie 28-22 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Miners moved ahead by earning a 22-14 advantage over the Panthers at the end of the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Virden North Mac and Gillespie locked in a 22-22 stalemate.

The Panthers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Virden North Mac and Gillespie squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Virden North Mac High School.

