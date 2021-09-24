Virden North Mac bounces Pittsfield in up-and-down tilt 48-2

Virden North Mac stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 48-2 win over Pittsfield in Illinois high school football on September 24.
The first quarter gave Virden North Mac a 20-0 lead over Pittsfield.
Virden North Mac's offense jumped on top to a 26-0 lead over Pittsfield at the intermission.
Virden North Mac's command showed as it carried a 40-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 11, Virden North Mac faced off against Olney Richland County and Pittsfield took on Auburn on September 10 at Pittsfield High School. Click here for a recap
