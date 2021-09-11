 Skip to main content
Virden North Mac overwhelms Olney Richland County 34-6

Virden North Mac's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Saturday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 34-6 win over Olney Richland County during this Illinois football game.

The Panthers drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.

Virden North Mac's offense jumped to a 20-6 lead over Olney Richland County at halftime.

The Panthers' dominance showed as they carried a 34-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the fourth quarter.

