Virden North Mac overwhelms Olney Richland County 34-6

Virden North Mac's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Saturday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 34-6 win over Olney Richland County during this Illinois football game.

The Panthers drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.

Virden North Mac's offense jumped to a 20-6 lead over Olney Richland County at halftime.

The Panthers' dominance showed as they carried a 34-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.