Virden North Mac overwhelms Olney Richland County 34-6

Virden North Mac's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Saturday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 34-6 win over Olney Richland County during this Illinois football game.
The Panthers drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.
Virden North Mac's offense jumped to a 20-6 lead over Olney Richland County at halftime.
The Panthers' dominance showed as they carried a 34-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the fourth quarter.
