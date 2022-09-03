Virden North Mac pushes over Piasa Southwestern 26-9

Virden North Mac trucked Piasa Southwestern on the road to a 26-9 victory during this Illinois football game.
The first quarter gave Virden North Mac a 2-0 lead over Piasa Southwestern.
The Panthers registered a 20-9 advantage at halftime over the Piasa Birds.
Virden North Mac pulled to a 26-9 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.