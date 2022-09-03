 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virden North Mac pushes over Piasa Southwestern 26-9

Virden North Mac trucked Piasa Southwestern on the road to a 26-9 victory during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Virden North Mac a 2-0 lead over Piasa Southwestern.

The Panthers registered a 20-9 advantage at halftime over the Piasa Birds.

Virden North Mac pulled to a 26-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

