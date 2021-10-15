Virden North Mac tacks win on Pleasant Plains 66-7

Virden North Mac's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Pleasant Plains 66-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.
The Panthers darted in front of the Cardinals 22-7 to begin the second quarter.
Virden North Mac's offense took charge to a 38-7 lead over Pleasant Plains at halftime.
The Panthers' power showed as they carried a 60-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 1 , Pleasant Plains squared up on Maroa-Forsyth in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.