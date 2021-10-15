Virden North Mac tacks win on Pleasant Plains 66-7

Virden North Mac's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Pleasant Plains 66-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.

The Panthers darted in front of the Cardinals 22-7 to begin the second quarter.

Virden North Mac's offense took charge to a 38-7 lead over Pleasant Plains at halftime.

The Panthers' power showed as they carried a 60-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.