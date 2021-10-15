 Skip to main content
Virden North Mac tacks win on Pleasant Plains 66-7

Virden North Mac's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Pleasant Plains 66-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.

The Panthers darted in front of the Cardinals 22-7 to begin the second quarter.

Virden North Mac's offense took charge to a 38-7 lead over Pleasant Plains at halftime.

The Panthers' power showed as they carried a 60-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 1 , Pleasant Plains squared up on Maroa-Forsyth in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

