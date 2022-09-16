Virden North Mac takes down Litchfield 43-6

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virden North Mac's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Litchfield 43-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Virden North Mac a 28-0 lead over Litchfield.

Virden North Mac pulled to a 43-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Recently on September 2 , Virden North Mac squared off with Piasa Southwestern in a football game . For more, click here.

