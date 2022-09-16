Virden North Mac takes down Litchfield 43-6

Virden North Mac's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Litchfield 43-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Virden North Mac a 28-0 lead over Litchfield.
Virden North Mac pulled to a 43-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.
Recently on September 2 , Virden North Mac squared off with Piasa Southwestern in a football game .
Lede AI Sports Desk
