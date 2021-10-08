Warrensburg-Latham slips past Clinton 30-22

Mighty close, mighty fine, Warrensburg-Latham wore a victory shine after clipping Clinton 30-22 on October 8 in Illinois football.
The Cardinals drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Maroons after the first quarter.
The Maroons took a 14-10 lead over the Cardinals heading to halftime locker room.
The Cardinals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 17-14 lead over the Maroons.
Warrensburg-Latham avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-8 stretch over the final quarter.
