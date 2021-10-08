 Skip to main content
Warrensburg-Latham slips past Clinton 30-22

Mighty close, mighty fine, Warrensburg-Latham wore a victory shine after clipping Clinton 30-22 on October 8 in Illinois football.

The Cardinals drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Maroons after the first quarter.

The Maroons took a 14-10 lead over the Cardinals heading to halftime locker room.

The Cardinals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 17-14 lead over the Maroons.

Warrensburg-Latham avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-8 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on September 24 , Warrensburg-Latham squared up on Shelbyville in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

