Washington makes Canton's offense disappear 27-0

Washington's defense throttled Canton, resulting in a shutout win 27-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 8.
Recently on September 24 , Canton squared up on Pekin in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
