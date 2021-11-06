Washington's convoy passes Champaign Centennial 27-13

Washington grabbed a 27-13 victory at the expense of Champaign Centennial in Illinois high school football on November 6.

Washington jumped in front of Champaign Centennial 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Washington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-7 lead over Champaign Centennial.

