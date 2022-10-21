 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westville barely gives Georgetown-Ridge Farm a chance in blowout victory 59-7

Westville controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 59-7 victory over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on October 21 in Illinois football.

In recent action on October 7, Westville faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Bismarck-Henning on October 7 at Bismarck-Henning High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

