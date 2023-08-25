Westville didn't flinch, finally repelling Catlin Salt Fork 21-14 on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Westville a 14-7 lead over Catlin Salt Fork.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Westville squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Catlin Salt Fork High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.