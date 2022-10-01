 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westville ends the party for Fithian Oakwood 33-19

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Westville prevailed over Fithian Oakwood 33-19 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

Westville drew first blood by forging a 21-13 margin over Fithian Oakwood after the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Tigers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.

In recent action on September 16, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Dwight and Westville took on Clifton Central on September 17 at Westville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

