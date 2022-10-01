Westville ends the party for Fithian Oakwood 33-19

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Westville prevailed over Fithian Oakwood 33-19 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.
Westville drew first blood by forging a 21-13 margin over Fithian Oakwood after the first quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Tigers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.
