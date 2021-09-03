Westville overpowers Watseka in thorough beating 38-6

Westville rolled past Watseka for a comfortable 38-6 victory on September 3 in Illinois football. .

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The third quarter gave the Tigers a 38-6 lead over the Warriors.

The Tigers' offense took charge to a 26-6 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Tigers a 12-6 lead over the Warriors.

