Westville overpowers Watseka in thorough beating 38-6

Westville rolled past Watseka for a comfortable 38-6 victory on September 3 in Illinois football. .
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
The third quarter gave the Tigers a 38-6 lead over the Warriors.
The Tigers' offense took charge to a 26-6 lead over the Warriors at halftime.
The first quarter gave the Tigers a 12-6 lead over the Warriors.
