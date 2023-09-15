Westville left no doubt on Friday, controlling Georgetown-Ridge Farm from start to finish for a 49-10 victory on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.
Last season, Westville and Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Westville High School.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Westville took on Bismarck BHRA on Sept. 1 at Westville High School.
