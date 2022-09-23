 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Williamsville dismantles Athens in convincing manner 41-12

  • 0

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Williamsville did exactly that with a 41-12 win against Athens in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.

The first quarter gave Williamsville a 12-6 lead over Athens.

The Bullets fought to a 27-6 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Athens bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 27-12.

Conditioning showed as the Bullets outscored the Warriors 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Williamsville and Athens squared off with September 3, 2021 at Athens High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Athens squared off with Stanford Olympia in a football game . Click here for a recap

