Williamsville drums Pleasant Plains in sound fashion 75-7

Williamsville's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 75-7 win over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.

The first quarter gave the Bullets a 41-0 lead over the Cardinals.

Williamsville's offense thundered to a 54-0 lead over Pleasant Plains at halftime.

The Bullets' reign showed as they carried a 68-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

