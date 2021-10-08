Williamsville drums Pleasant Plains in sound fashion 75-7

Williamsville's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 75-7 win over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.

The first quarter gave the Bullets a 41-0 lead over the Cardinals.

Williamsville's offense thundered to a 54-0 lead over Pleasant Plains at halftime.

The Bullets' reign showed as they carried a 68-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.