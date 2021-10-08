Williamsville drums Pleasant Plains in sound fashion 75-7

Williamsville's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 75-7 win over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.
In recent action on September 24, Williamsville faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Pleasant Plains took on Auburn on September 24 at Auburn High School. For more, click here.
The first quarter gave the Bullets a 41-0 lead over the Cardinals.
Williamsville's offense thundered to a 54-0 lead over Pleasant Plains at halftime.
The Bullets' reign showed as they carried a 68-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
