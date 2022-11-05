 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Williamsville earns narrow win over Eureka 18-16

  • 0

Williamsville could finally catch its breath after a close call against Eureka in an 18-16 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 5.

Williamsville opened with a 6-0 advantage over Eureka through the first quarter.

The Bullets opened a slim 12-0 gap over the Hornets at halftime.

Williamsville pulled to an 18-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bullets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Hornets' 16-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

World Series GM 6 Preview: Expect To See The Bullpens!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

World Series GM 6 Preview: Expect To See The Bullpens!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News