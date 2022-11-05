Williamsville earns narrow win over Eureka 18-16

Williamsville could finally catch its breath after a close call against Eureka in an 18-16 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 5.

Williamsville opened with a 6-0 advantage over Eureka through the first quarter.

The Bullets opened a slim 12-0 gap over the Hornets at halftime.

Williamsville pulled to an 18-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bullets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Hornets' 16-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.