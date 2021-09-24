 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamsville finds small margin for win in tilt with Maroa-Forsyth 21-14

  • 0

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Williamsville to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Maroa-Forsyth 21-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Recently on September 10 , Maroa-Forsyth squared up on New Berlin in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Williamsville drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Maroa-Forsyth after the first quarter.

Williamsville kept a 14-7 intermission margin at Maroa-Forsyth's expense.

Williamsville's upper hand showed as it carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bullets' defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Landon Waldrop talks about team energy

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Landon Waldrop talks about team energy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News