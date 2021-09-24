Williamsville finds small margin for win in tilt with Maroa-Forsyth 21-14

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Williamsville to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Maroa-Forsyth 21-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Williamsville drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Maroa-Forsyth after the first quarter.

Williamsville kept a 14-7 intermission margin at Maroa-Forsyth's expense.

Williamsville's upper hand showed as it carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bullets' defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.